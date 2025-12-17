Astros Listed as Potential Fit for Diamondbacks Free Agent Right-Handed Pitcher

This is shaping up to be an offseason of change for the Houston Astros in terms of their pitching staff. Framber Valdez is likely gone in free agency, and that leaves a hole at the top of the rotation for general manager Dana Brown to fill.

Hunter Brown is back to lead the rotation, but after that, there are questions surrounding just what the Astros have. Dana Brown mentioned that Lance McCullers, Jr. is likely to get a chance to earn a spot in the rotation in spring training after being moved to the bullpen late in 2025.

There are a couple of free agent options that could help Houston fill the void of Valdez. Michael King of the San Diego Padres is one, as is Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez. Another interesting name is Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen, someone the Astros checked in on at the trade deadline back in July. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), Gallen's best fit would be in Houston.

After seven years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, all signs point to Gallen moving on in free agency this winter. He struggled at times in 2025, but when he's on, he is what Houston needs to replace Valdez, an innings-eater with promising stuff.

"The Astros tried to acquire Gallen at the July trade deadline and have been in pursuit of him ever since. He would fit nicely behind their ace, Hunter Brown, and would give a staff that has struggled to stay healthy a reliable, durable arm. Changing leagues and getting out of Chase Field should benefit Gallen,'' Bowden wrote.

In 2025, Gallen made 33 starts and pitched 192 innings, going 13-15. He had a 4.83 ERA with 175 strikeouts. During Arizona's run to the World Series in 2023 before they fell to the Texas Rangers, Gallen went 17-9 in the regular season with a 3.47 ERA, and he struck out 188. He had a 4.4 WAR.

Just how much money Houston is willing to spend this offseason remains to be seen. There is no doubt that they need to add a top-of-the-rotation arm behind Hunter Brown. Gallen would be that arm, and if he can stay healthy, he would benefit from being on a veteran team.

The Astros still believe that they have a championship window with their core, and missing the playoffs this fall leaves a sour taste in their mouth. They are a few moves away from contending in 2026, and adding a pitcher like Gallen is a move Dana Brown needs to make this offseason.

