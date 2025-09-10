Astros Starter Luis Garcia Leaves Blue Jays Game with Right Elbow Discomfort
The injury bug has appeared to strike the Houston Astros yet again during Tuesday night's game. The story of the Astros' season has been their injuries, especially to the pitching staff. Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. recently returned from injury, but both have struggled to find their footing.
They've been without Hayden Wesneski, Spencer Arrighetti, and Ronel Blanco in the rotation for nearly the entire season. Outside of the rotation, relievers Josh Hader, Bennett Sousa and Kaleb Ort are all out for at least the regular season.
In a division race where the leading Astros are ahead of second-place Seattle by two games entering Tuesday, Houston needs all of the injury luck they could get.
That doesn't seem to be the case, as starter Luis Garcia exited in the second inning of his start on Tuesday with an apparent injury to his pitching arm.
Garcia’s Second Start of 2025 Cut Short
It's unfortunate when any pitcher gets hurt, but even more so in the case of Garcia.
The right-hander made his presence known during the 2021 season in which he posted a 3.48 ERA in 155.1 innings with 167 strikeouts, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year. He then helped the Astros win a World Series in 2022, winning 15 games on his way to a 3.72 ERA in 157.1 innings.
It appeared that Garcia would be a mainstay in the middle of the rotation for years to come, but suffered an injury that required Tommy John surgery in 2023.
He returned to make rehab starts a year later, but a setback meant he would miss the entirety of 2024, as well.
Garcia made nine rehab appearances in 2025 before he returned to the mound on September 1, 854 days after his previous start. He turned in a solid performance, allowing three runs and striking out six in six innings.
After 1.2 innings of work, Garcia threw an 88 mph pitch before motioning to the trainers before he was removed.
His velocity was down throughout the day, as he was sitting 91 after sitting around 93 in his first start.
Garcia officially left the game with "right elbow discomfort," the Astros announced per The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).
Given the previous injury and the extremely long road back, re-aggrevating the injury would be the worst case scenario for Garcia. He motioned for trainers immediatley, which is not a good sign.
There is no official word yet on the severity of Garcia's injury. Houston will obviously hope that he is not badly hurt and can continue to pitch after such a long layoff.