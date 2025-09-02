Houston Astros Star Luis Garcia Twirls Gem in His Return to the Mound
Despite having a two game lead in the American League West, the Houston Astros have been snake bitten all season. They've lost countless players to the injured list, including Hayden Wesneski, Josh Hader, Ronel Blanco, Brandon Walter, Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes.
Outside of ace Framber Valdez and breakout star Hunter Brown, manager Joe Espada has had his work cut out for him trying to navigate the oft-injured rotation. Luckily, Cristian Javier has returned and made four starts and on Monday, it was Luis Garcia's return to action.
In 2021 and 2022, the right-hander was one of the more stable arms in the Astros rotation. He started 28 games each year, throwing at least 155 innings with an ERA of 3.60 in both years combined. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2021 and won a ring in 2022.
Garcia threw 27 innings to begin the 2023 season before going down with an injury that required Tommy John and hadn't made a big league appearance until his return on Labor Day.
Garcia’s Injury History, Return and Outlook Rest of Season
Garcia was first placed on the 15-day injured list on May 2, 2023 before being transferred to the 60-day in June, where he would remain until Monday's game. The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John and even made two rehab starts in 2024 before experiencing a setback.
He began this season on the 15-day IL before having yet another set back in April. He didn't begin his rehab assignment until July 7. In total, he made nine rehab appearances across four different levels, throwing 30 innings while striking out 38 and posting a 3.30 ERA.
For the first time in 854 days, the right-hander returned to the mound at Diakin Park.
Garcia's return was stellar. Against the Los Angeles Angels, he tossed six innings of three hit, three run ball while striking out six batters along the way.
According to The Athletic's Chander Rome, Garcia managed to get eight whiffs on 40 swings over 79 pitches. His average exit velocity was 85.6, which is right in line with his previous numbers in 2023, according to Baseball Savant.
Garcia began his outing sitting about 93 mph with the fastball, and it dipped to around 90 by the time he was done.
Not only is this big news for Garcia, but it could potentially be the boost the Astros need in the postseason. With Lance McCullers Jr. going to the bullpen for the short term, there isn't much behind Valdez, Brown and Spencer Arrighetti.
Javier is still settling in, so if Garcia can come in and pick up where he left off after this outing, suddenly the Astros rotation feels a lot more complete heading into the postseason.
Not only was Garcia's return a great story, but it could have a huge impact on the team going forward.