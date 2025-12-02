Astros Sign Intriguing Starting Pitcher After Dominant International Stint

The Houston Astros have landed a pitcher who could very well be in their starting rotation this upcoming season.

As first reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, right-hander Ryan Weiss, who has spent the last two seasons in Korea, has landed a deal with Houston. Further reporting by fellow insider Jesse Rogers of ESPN clarified that not only is the agreement a Major League contract, which is set to pay Weiss $2.6 million in 2026, there is also a team option for a second season.

If Weiss were to stick around for both years, the total contract would be worth more than $10 million, displaying Houston's belief that he could be a key piece for them moving forward. Coming off the kind of season he just had, it makes sense as to why.

Weiss Had Incredible 2025 Season in Korea

Spending this past season with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO, Weiss made 30 starts and pitched to a very impressive 2.87 ERA and 1.024 WHIP with a record of 16-5, striking out 207 batters in 178.2 innings while walking just 56.

Weiss is still just 28 years old and turns 29 next week coming off a bit of a roller coaster last couple of seasons. Having spent time with the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League as well as half a season in Korea in 2024, he is still a young player and could salvage a real big league career.

Originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft, Weiss never got higher than Triple-A and at times struggled mightily before leaving the country. Now joining a rotation where he is badly needed, the Astros could have struck gold here bringing Weiss to Houston.

How Will Astros Use Weiss This Season?

After a season in which Houston was arguably the most injured team in all of baseball, it was proven to them firsthand that you simply cannot have enough depth in the starting rotation.

With the Astros likely set to lose Framber Valdez, starting pitching was always going to be a priority this winter, and while more could still be added, bringing in Weiss certainly feels like a wonderful start to a big offseason.

Beyond Valdez, Houston has already parted ways with Luis Garcia, and guys like Spencer Arrighetti, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and J.P. France just cannot be counted on yet to slot back in and excel.

Weiss will have every opportunity to prove his worth, and prove the Astros wise for having brought him in.

