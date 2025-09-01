Astros Magic Number Chase to Win AL West Hits Snag After Disastrous Sunday
The Houston Astros had the worst kind of day on Sunday when it comes to trying to inch closer to winning the AL West Division.
Houston fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 3-0, as they Astros ended up with a losing record for the second straight month. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers each won games as they trimmed the Astros lead in the division by one game each.
Houston Astros Magic Number
After Sunday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West remained at 24. That is the combination of Astros wins and the Mariners losses to claim the title. Every time Houston wins, or Seattle loses, the Astros get one step closer. The Texas Rangers are not irrelevant to the conversation, even though they are 4.5 games back of the Astros, while Seattle is just two games back. Texas is the hottest of the three, as the Rangers have won eight of their last 10 games. Houston is 6-4 in its last 10 games, while Seattle is 5-5.
Houston has been on an incredible run since it first won the AL West in 2017. Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine season, with the only interruption coming in 2020. But Houston made the playoffs that season, too. The Astros are hoping to get back to, at minimum, the AL Championship Series after seeing their seven-year streak of reaching the ALCS snapped last year after falling to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card series. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs eight times, the World Series four times and won two titles.
The Mariners and Rangers won't make it easy. The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros, starting with a series in Arlington this weekend. The Astros have the upper hand, but the race is by no means over.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 24
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 25
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 1: vs Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 2-4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Aug. 31)
Houston Astros: 75-62 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 73-64 (2.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 71-67 (4.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (25 games): Sept. 1-3 at Tampa Bay; Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (24 games): Sept. 1-3 at Arizona; Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.