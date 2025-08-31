Astros Boss Give Hint When Luis Garcia Could Make Long-Awaited Return
It's been over two years since Luis Garcia appeared in a game for the Houston Astros, but that could be changing soon based on the latest update given by general manager Dana Brown.
Signed as an international free agent in 2017, the right-handed pitcher made his major league debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and immediately became an impact arm for the Astros by posting a 2.92 ERA across five appearances (one start) during the regular season.
But it was the following year where he really caught the attention of everyone, recording a 3.48 ERA and ERA+ of 123 during his 30 outings (28 starts) with 167 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched to finish runner-up in the AL Rookie of the Year voting results.
After that, Garcia became a staple in Houston's rotation, performing well every fifth day he was handed the ball. And following a rough showing during the 2021 playoffs, he was excellent across his two outings when the Astros won the World Series in 2022.
That's why his absence has been so heavily felt, with the Tommy John surgery he underwent in the early part of the 2023 campaign keeping him on the shelf for such a long period of time, with him suffering multiple setbacks on his road to recovery.
Dana Brown Hints That Luis Garcia Could Start Monday
However, it sounds like the long-awaited return of Garcia might happen soon, with Brown giving a hint that the right-hander could be Monday's starter when the Astros finish their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the general manager stated on the team's pregame radio show that Garcia could start a game "within the next 48 hours," a signal that he is going to fill the open rotation spot.
It's not clear exactly how Garcia is going to look after such a long layoff, but this is a huge development for the Astros since they have been searching for pitching help throughout the season following a litany of injuries their staff has suffered.
Expecting Garcia to come back and immediately be the impact starting pitcher he has been throughout his career could cause some disappointment if he does in fact start on Monday. That is especially true based on what Lance McCullers Jr. has shown since coming back from his long absence. But Cristian Javier has largely been effective following his Tommy John surgery, owning a 3.38 ERA after four starts that included six innings of no-hit baseball in is latest outing.
Still, the impending return of Garcia is a major positive for the Astros. They are in the midst of a stretch where they play 22 straight games, not getting an off day until Sept. 18. So by adding another arm to their rotation, that hopefully will help them manage things during the final month.