New Astros Superstar Says Team Japan Will Win WBC With or Without Him

The Houston Astros continued spring training on Wednesday and one of their newest pitchers made his latest start.

But much of the talk was about whether he might leave spring training to join his home country in the World Baseball Classic.

Japan’s Tatsuya Imai did not play for his home country of Japan in pool play, opting to remain with the Astros for spring training. He told reporters in January that he did not play to participate. But he was made part of the team’s designated pitcher pool. The pool is there for teams to use if they must make roster changes between pool play and bracket play.

Japan has advanced to bracket play. So, the question is simple — could Imai join his home country in the WBC quarterfinals?

Tatsuya Imai’s WBC Status

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Imai was asked after his start if Team Japan had called him about being called up to join them. He said there had been no conversations. He also didn’t sound too worried about their chances in the tournament, per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).

"I think they're going to be able to win it no matter what. They don't need me," Imai said through an interpreter.

Imai has been more focused on getting ready for his first MLB season with the Astros than the national team, which he played for in 2016 as they won gold in the U-18 Asian Baseball Championship.

Wednesday’s start saw him throw a fastball that hit 98 mph as he showed off the most velocity he has to this point in spring training. He dominated the Miami Marlins, as he threw three perfect innings. He struck out four and threw 35 pitches, 24 of which were strikes.

Imai signed a three-year deal with Houston in January, but it comes with opt-outs after each season. Imai will make $18 million in 2026, with escalators based on performance that will push it to $21 million. If he plays out the deal, he’ll make a reported $54 million. It’s also possible he’ll hit the market next offseason.

He’s working to fit into a rotation that will feature six starters on opening day. Imai is likely to be slotted around Hunter Brown, who will get the opening day start, and veteran Cristian Javier.

Spencer Arrighetti, Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Weiss and Mike Burrows are among those vying for the other three spots. Houston will play its opening day game on March 26 at home against the Los Angeles Angels.