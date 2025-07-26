Astros Making Trade Deadline Splash for Rays All-Star Feels Like No-Brainer
The Houston Astros are expected to be one of the main buyers at the trade deadline here in less than a week, and what they are looking for has become clear.
Starting pitching would be nice given the fact that they have had a seemingly endless stream of injuries there, however the offense has not has much better luck in that department lately, and reinforcements are on the way on the pitching staff.
Starting pitchers Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia and J.P. France are all on rehab assignments and bound to return in some capacity. With that, general manager Dana Brown has said his deadline focus has shifted to bats.
The Astros have a significant issue in the lineup with an inbalance of too many right-handed hitters, and the clear priority if they can only make one move is a left-handed bat to help balance some things out.
Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes — who are both injured — should be back at some point this season. But that just adds two more right-handed bats.
Getting Yordan Alvarez back would be a massive boost, but his injury situation is as mysterious as Houston has seen in a long time. He did take live batting practice on Friday, though.
Which Left-Handed Bat Could Houston Astros Target?
There's one name out there who is the best fit possible for the Astros in terms of what he would cost, the need he would fill and how he would fit into the clubhouse.
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe is in the midst of his best season maybe of his entire career and has been at the center of trade rumors for months now.
Lowe -- a left-handed hitter who can play the outfield in addition to second -- is slashing .269/.320/.480 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI this year through 86 games.
The promotion of Brice Matthews complicates the need for a second baseman. But, not only is Lowe able and likely willing to play elsewhere in the field, he also is not a significant financial commitment.
Making $10.5 million this year with a club option for $11.5 million next year, Lowe is an affordable and controllable bonafide star.
Tampa Bay certainly would not let him go for nothing by any means, however if Houston can get him without giving up Matthews or any of their other top prospects, it would be a huge win.
Currently, Lowe is on the injured list with plantar fasciitis, though he is eligible to return before the deadline and an ailment could even work to the Astros' advantage if they get him for a smaller return and hold him out another week or so.
If Houston feels good about Lowe's medical prognosis, they certainly feel even better about his production and ability to be the final piece in balancing this lineup out.
It would take a signifiant deal going back to the Rays, but continue to keep an eye on Lowe over the next week to see if the Astros can make their move.
