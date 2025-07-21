Astros Expected To Only Address One of Two Major Needs at MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are predicted to be buyers at next week's trade deadline, but they may only end up addressing one of two major needs.
MLB Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated where he believed the Astros were standing ahead of the deadline. Houston is still looking for a left-handed bat that could play second base and someone else to add to their rotation.
More News: Astros Star Luis Garcia Steady in Latest Injury Rehab Start in Minors
Interestingly enough though, he expects them to address just one. Bowden said, to be specific, "in all likelihood they’ll trade for either a left-handed bat or a starting pitcher, not both."
If they were to add just one player at the trade deadline, it feels like it would have to be another left-handed bat. The offense flails at times and they simply don't have enough non-right handed options for the postseason.
More News: Astros Latest Injury to Isaac Paredes Could Drastically Alter Trade Deadline
Even when Yordan Alvarez gets healthy, he and Victor Caratini alone will not be sufficient for the playoffs. Taylor Trammell, Cooper Hummel and Jon Singleton are fine for right now, but the Astros certainly do not want their season to come down to them.
Allowing a team to pump in right-handed pitcher after right-handed pitcher come October will put Houston at a massive disadvantage.
Bowden did list Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe as the "perfect trade fit" for them at the deadline. He would not only fill the needs of second base and a lefty, but would just be an overall boost to the lineup.
More News: Pair of Injured Astros Starters Shine in Rehab Starts in Minor Leagues
Lowe has had a great year, posting a .269/.320/.480 slash line with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. He has historically hit well in Daikin Park and would be a fantastic addition to the lineup.
The 31-year-old also has more than just one year of control left with a 2026 team option if things go well.
That would be a much more game-changing addition than a starting pitcher, though that would also be nice.
More News: Astros Place Isaac Paredes on Injured List, Bring Back Two Familiar Faces
The Astros have two reliable starters right now in Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. That would be a fantastic one-two punch in the playoffs. The thing is, they would really need at least one more impact starter to feel great about their rotation.
Lance McCullers Jr. doesn't look to be in postseason shape right now. Ryan Gusto, Colton Gordon and Brandon Walter have all had flashes, but are unproven rookies.
They reason they may be able to survive without a trade is that reinforcements are finally coming in the form of Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, J.P. France and Spencer Arrighetti.
At least one of those arms should hopefully be able to be steady enough for October behind Brown and Valdez.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.