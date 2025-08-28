Astros Manager Announces Shocking Change for Veteran Pitcher
The Houston Astros have been welcoming back players from the injured list in recent weeks with open arms.
Their depth has greatly improved, especially on the pitching staff. After losing Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco to elbow injuries earlier in the year, they have been dipping deep into their organizational depth. They had to overcome Spencer Arrighetti being sidelined for months as well.
One of the pitchers who the team has relied upon to help fill voids is Lance McCullers Jr. His return was special in itself, an impressive feat getting back on the mound at all. Prior to his 2025 debut on May 5 against the Chicago White Sox, the last time he pitched in a Major League game was the World Series in 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Unfortunately for him, the return has been anything but smooth. He has landed on the injured list on two separate occasions. When he has been able to stay on the mound, his production hasn’t been very good.
Lance McCullers Jr. Moving To Astros Bullpen
In his most recent outing, a start against the Baltimore Orioles, McCullers pitched four innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and five walks, making his first big league appearance in 33 days. Now, a change is being made in his role.
As shared by manager Joe Espada, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, McCullers is being moved to the bullpen. It is not a permanent move, just something the team is experimenting with in the short-term. There is a chance he is called upon to start on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic added that the team is hoping this move helps get McCullers going. He has struggled to find any consistency this year on the mound. And based on how long he was sidelined for, it isn’t all too surprising it is taking some time for him to knock off the rust and get back into a rhythm.
He has faced so many obstacles, a reset of this fashion could certainly do him some well. His overall numbers this season haven’t been great with a 6.89 ERA across 48.1 innings. 54 strikeouts have been recorded but he has struggled mightily with walks, issuing 36. That production warranted a change even if the team’s depth wasn’t returning.
With Arrighetti and Cristian Javier both back, McCullers can take some time to figure things out in a lower-leverage role. They are filling out the rotation behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown along with Jason Alexander. Alexander has been throwing the ball incredibly well and deserves an extended look based on his level of performance.