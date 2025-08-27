Astros' Framber Valdez Seen as Potential Fit for AL East Team
With the Houston Astros limping a bit late, the team has been fortunate to be able to hold on to its current lead in the American League West.
For the last several weeks, the Seattle Mariners had been gaining ground on the Astros, with the team being red-hot after the trade deadline. However, the Mariners have cooled off a bit of late, and despite Houston not playing well, they have been able to maintain a lead in the AL West.
The Astros have been hit hard by injuries this campaign, but help might finally be on the way soon. Yordan Alvarez is close to his return and he is the caliber of player that could change the outlook for the rest of the season. As Houston gets ready for the stretch run, they will start to think about the status of a key member of their team who is set to be a free agent at the end of the campaign.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about Astros ace Framber Valdez being a good potential fit for the Baltimore Orioles in free agency.
Will Valdez Leave Houston?
It is no secret that the Orioles are going to be seeking some help for their rotation this winter after what transpired at the start of the season. However, the team should be pleased with how the rotation has performed of late, and they might not need as much help as originally thought.
If they are going to be making a splash in the rotation, Valdez is going to be the top pitcher available in free agency. The star southpaw of the Astros has been excellent once again this year and could help turn things around quickly for the Orioles.
Since Houston elected not to trade him during the offseason like they did with Kyle Tucker, that could be an indication that they are going to be looking to bring him back. The duo of him and Hunter Brown has resulted in a lot of wins for the team, and that combination is something that the Astros should be trying to keep together.
With Valdez expected to be the best starting pitcher on the market, the price tag is certainly going to be high. Baltimore hasn’t spent a ton of money in recent years on free agents, but new ownership has started to change that narrative a bit.
Since the Orioles have a clear need at the position and Valdez is the best pitcher available, the Astros might have some competition from the AL East foe.