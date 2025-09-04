Astros Manager Provides Disheartening Update on Status of Injured Starting Pitcher
The Houston Astros have been hit incredibly hard by injuries up and down their roster throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their pitching staff has been hit especially hard, with several key members suffering injuries that required lengthy recoveries. Starting pitchers Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco both suffered elbow injuries that required Tommy John surgery. Closer Josh Hader landed on the injured list for the first time in his career and might not return during the regular season.
The latest pitcher to suffer an injury that could end their season prematurely is Spencer Arrighetti. Unfortunately, it sounds as if he will be joining Wesneski and Blanco, sidelined for the duration of the season. He experienced elbow discomfort in the days following his last start. The most recent update provided by manager Joe Espada, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on X, is discouraging.
The Astros leader admitted that it will be difficult for Arrighetti to return to the mound for the team during the regular season. The clock is ticking with only about a month left before the playoffs get underway. It is yet another tough blow in what has been a brutal campaign for the second-year pitcher.
Spencer Arrighetti Is Latest Astros Pitcher To Possibly Be Lost for Season
2025 has been a lost season for him after suffering a freak accident in April. While throwing in the outfield during batting practice, he was hit by a ball. He went four months between starts, making his return on Aug. 6.
It took a little while for him to regain his form, but he had his best start of the campaign his last time out on Aug. 30. Against the Los Angeles Angels, he threw 6.1 innings, allowing only one hit and one earned run. He did a wonderful job working around five walks while striking out eight. It was the first time this season he threw at least 100 pitches in a game.
If that is truly the end of the line for Arrighetti this season, he will end the campaign with only 35.1 innings pitched and an ugly 5.35 ERA. It was not what anyone had in mind as he looked to build off of a strong rookie campaign in 2024. He looks to be the latest casualty of the injury bug on the pitching staff.
Behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, the team will likely rely on Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and Jason Alexander. Lance McCullers Jr. could factor into the mix again eventually. But the original plan was for him to be moved to the bullpen upon his return from the injured list