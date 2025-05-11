Astros Manager Provides Updates on Injured Star Players, Starting Rotation
The Houston Astros have been dealing with a tough situation involving their starting pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr.
After a disastrous outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, he was receiving threatening messages from fans that also involved his family.
Authorities were alerted, which led to manager Joe Espada providing a fiery postgame news conference about the situation. Fans can be passionate, but a line was crossed threatening the well-being of McCullers and his family.
It is a serious situation to deal with and hopefully nothing more comes from it and the focus can turn back to the baseball field.
What Is Current Situation With Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez Injuries?
On Sunday, the Astros will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Reds but won’t have another one of their star players in the lineup.
Left fielder Jose Altuve is getting the day off after playing only three innings in Saturday’s matchup because of some issues with his hamstring.
Espada provided an update on Sunday morning, saying that Altuve is feeling better but is still experiencing some tightness in his hamstring. It isn’t expected to be a long-term ailment, returning to the lineup in a day or two.
He also provided an update on the starting rotation situation heading into their series against the Kansas City Royals.
Ronel Blanco is toeing the rubber on Sunday afternoon and will be followed by Ryan Gusto and Framber Valdez.
In the midst of playing a scheduled 17 games in a row, Gusto was predicted to return to the rotation after being moved to the bullpen last week, and that is the course of action the team will be taking.
There has not yet been a starting pitcher announced for Wednesday since the team has to figure out how to replace Hayden Wesneski, who went on the injured list with elbow discomfort, while maintaining the six-man rotation they have played through this stretch without a day off.
The biggest takeaway from Espada’s presser on Sunday was an incredibly positive update on the status of star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez.
He was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 3 with a strained hand.
Progress is being made, with Espada sharing that Alvarez can grip a bat and there is a chance he could take swings off of a tee tomorrow.
He has struggled mightily thus far this season with a .210/.306/.340 slash line with three home runs, four doubles and 18 RBI through 121 plate appearances.