Astros Star Jose Altuve Leaves Game Against Reds Early Due to Injury
Nerves are high for the Houston Astros as star outfielder Jose Altuve had to leave the game against the Cincinnati Reds early on Saturday.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the team called Altuve's injury "right hamstring tightness."
The Astros lineup was already without Yordan Alvarez and will now have to potentially deal with the loss of Altuve as the Astros prepare for Sunday's game.
The 35-year-old is having a lackluster season to this point. He has posted a .259/.308/.374 slash line with four home runs and an OPS+ of 93. Those would be his worst numbers since 2014, outside of the abnormal 2020 campaign.
His move to left field has also been an issue as he has the weakest arm of any starting outfielder in baseaall and is still trying to figure out how to play the position.
Given his current numbers, it might not be that hard for the Astros to find similar production. Altuve just isn't a player that the Astros want to lose for any length of time.
This was the first season of a five-year, $125 million extension that could prove to be disastrous if this season is a sign of what's to come.
He was playing second base with Zach Dezenzo in left field, but Brendan Rodgers replaced him in the lineup after the injury.
Rodgers and Dezenzo are likley to be the starters moving forward if Altuve is unable to play and requires an injured list stint.
Dezenzo has had a nice start to the year with a .276/.344/.414 slash line at the time of writing. He has hit one home run with eight RBI.