Astros Star Jose Altuve Leaves Game Against Reds Early Due to Injury

A Houston Astros star outfielder suffered a hamstring injury, leaving the game against the Cincinnati Reds early on Saturday.

Dylan Sanders

May 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve (27) hits a double to left field against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Daikin Park.
Nerves are high for the Houston Astros as star outfielder Jose Altuve had to leave the game against the Cincinnati Reds early on Saturday.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the team called Altuve's injury "right hamstring tightness."

The Astros lineup was already without Yordan Alvarez and will now have to potentially deal with the loss of Altuve as the Astros prepare for Sunday's game.

The 35-year-old is having a lackluster season to this point. He has posted a .259/.308/.374 slash line with four home runs and an OPS+ of 93. Those would be his worst numbers since 2014, outside of the abnormal 2020 campaign.

His move to left field has also been an issue as he has the weakest arm of any starting outfielder in baseaall and is still trying to figure out how to play the position.

Given his current numbers, it might not be that hard for the Astros to find similar production. Altuve just isn't a player that the Astros want to lose for any length of time.

This was the first season of a five-year, $125 million extension that could prove to be disastrous if this season is a sign of what's to come.

He was playing second base with Zach Dezenzo in left field, but Brendan Rodgers replaced him in the lineup after the injury.

Rodgers and Dezenzo are likley to be the starters moving forward if Altuve is unable to play and requires an injured list stint.

Dezenzo has had a nice start to the year with a .276/.344/.414 slash line at the time of writing. He has hit one home run with eight RBI.

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

