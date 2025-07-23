Astros Manager Says Isaac Paredes Has 'Pretty Significant' Hamstring Injury
The Houston Astros already have one of the worst injury situations in baseball and it just got worse as they will now miss their star third baseman for an extended period.
Astros manager Joe Espada gave an unfortunate update on star third baseman Isaac Paredes's hamstring issue, stating that he has "a pretty significant injury," per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, who posted the updated to X (formerly Twitter).
More News: Astros Named Great Fit for Former NL Cy Young Award Winner at Trade Deadline
While they are still doing tests before making any final rulings on what it is, it appears that Paredes will be out far longer than his 10-day injured list minimum.
The 26-year-old came up limping while running to first against the Seattle Mariners just a few days. It immediately looked bad and that has proven to be the case.
Houston now has a whopping 17 players on the injured list after moving Lance McCullers Jr. there earlier on Tuesday. There are nine position players and eight pitchers currently out.
More News: Will Injuries End Up Costing Astros Their Division Lead?
Paredes will be an extra-impactful loss as he has been one of the team's better players so far. Through 94 games in his Astros debut season, he has posted a .259/.359/.470 slash line with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. He was named to the AL All-Star as well, for the second straight season.
In the two games since the injury, Shay Whitcomb and Mauricio Dubon have played third base. They don't really have any other options besides the group of players that have also made them want to explore trades at second base.
More News: Smoke and Mirrors of Astros Pitching Staff Starting To Get Exposed
It looks as though a trade may be even more crucial now, as the Astros will have to find a way to continue surviving some brutal injury luck.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.