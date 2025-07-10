Astros’ Most Forgettable All-Star Had Quality Decade-Long Career
One rule of the Major League Baseball All-Star game is a simple one — every team must have at least one selection.
It can lead to some unique selections. Last year, the Chicago White Sox went 41-121 and had one of the worst seasons in baseball history. But the White Sox had an All-Star — pitcher Garrett Crochet.
On an awful team, he deserved the bid. By the All-Star game he was 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA. The White Sox went 7-13 when he pitched. He was clearly their best player.
More News: Former Astros Cy Young Winner Earns Shot at 14th MLB Season With Royals
The Colorado Rockies are the worst team in baseball this year and they have an All-Star in catcher Hunter Goodman. On his team, he has had by far the best season of any player, as he’s slashed .280/.324/.519 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI in 82 games.
MLB’s arcane requirement led The Athletic (subscription required) to engage in an exercise and select the most forgettable All-Star for each team in the last 25 years.
The selection for the Houston Astros is a pitcher that most Astros fans probably remember — Shane Reynolds in 2000.
More News: Four Biggest Surprise Astros Standouts Halfway Through 2025 Campaign
By 2000, the right-hander had been with the Astros for eight years and been a full-time member of the starting rotation since 1995. He pitched on three division title teams and went 70-53 with a 3.73 ERA in a five-year span from 1995-99.
In 1998 he went 19-8 with a 3.51 ERA. That wasn’t good enough to put him in an All-Star game.
But, in 2000, the Astros were not good. They finished that season 72-90 under manager Larry Dierker, a departure from the franchise’s previous run of success. By the All-Star break, Houston was 30-57 and 21 games back in the National League Central Division.
More News: New-Look Astros Providing Same Tried and True, Dominant Results on the Field
Houston was destined for one All-Star game berth. But it wasn’t Jeff Bagwell, who finished seventh in NL MVP voting at season’s end. It wasn’t Craig Biggio, who ended up the franchise’s all-time hits leader and, like Bagwell, is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Nor was it Richard Hidalgo, who had 44 home runs that season.
It was Reynolds. At the All-Star Break he was 6-6 with a 4.59 ERA. A couple of weeks later he injured his knee while jogging and his season ended with a 6-7 record.
He returned for one more season with Houston and went 14-11 in 2001, a campaign more befitting an All-Star. He caped his Astros career with 103 wins, which is eighth all-time in franchise history.
It’s difficult to comprehend why he got the nod that season — except that the Astros had to have one.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.