Inside the Astros

New-Look Astros Providing Same Tried and True, Dominant Results on the Field

The Houston Astros keep on rolling despite some different faces leading the way.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; (From left to right) Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) and right fielder Cam Smith (11) and left fielder Taylor Trammell (26) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; (From left to right) Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) and right fielder Cam Smith (11) and left fielder Taylor Trammell (26) celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are a number of people who believe the 2024 MLB postseason marked the end of an era for the Houston Astros.

In some ways, those people were correct.

Their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances came to an end at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, who happened to be managed by the same person who began the Astros’ dynasty: A.J. Hinch.

More News: Astros Slugger Christian Walker Made Unique MLB History in Triumph Over Dodgers

There were numerous connections between the two franchises, as it was the Tigers who traded Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017 to help jump-start this impressive stretch.

Anyone who was writing off the Astros looked to have some firm ground to stand on after the team saw Alex Bregman, Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi depart in free agency, signing deals with the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.

On top of that, Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly were traded to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals.

That is a lot of talent and production for a team to lose in a single offseason, which certainly contributed to another slow start. However, this time around, Houston was no longer being given the benefit of the doubt that they could once again overcome an early hole.

More News: Astros Officially Call Up Kenedy Corona, Place Christian Walker on Paternity List

Alas, anyone who thought their run atop the American League West was over has been proven wrong.

The Astros are right back to where they are accustomed to being, atop the division with a commanding lead nearing the All-Star break.

With a record of 55-36, they are 6.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

More News: Astros Need To Ace Middle Rounds of 2025 MLB Draft To Restock Farm System

Despite the cast of characters on the roster being changed, the results remain the same as it has been business as usual for Houston.

“The uniforms are still the same. The bullpen is still electric. Jose Altuve is still around, although he plays left field now. Yes, the Astros have adapted well after an offseason of upheaval. The Kyle Tucker deal netted Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith, who have added energy and enthusiasm to the lineup,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings.

The theme this week was taking a look at how each team’s preseason playoff odds stack up to where they currently stand.

Houston is one of the teams exceeding expectations the most, with preseason odds of 52.3% being increased to a near lock at 98.1%.

More News: Astros Pedigree Perfectly Demonstrated by Dominance Over Fellow Division Leaders

Coming off a dominant sweep of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, confidence is on the rise for the Astros.

A lot of the inconsistencies that plagued the lineup earlier in the year are going by the wayside with players regressing to the mean.

This is an intimidating team that is only going to be scarier when Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena return from injury.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News