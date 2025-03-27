Astros Newest Acquisition Could Be Franchise's Biggest Win in Years
With talent coming from all sides in baseball these days, the Houston Astros are putting all of their time and energy into an old-school strategy: unpredictability. The Astros have found a secret weapon in their arsenal this spring, and he might just be the thing that Houston needs to excel.
Hayden Wesneski has caught the eye of the league all thanks to his variability on the mound, and the numbers he put up in spring atest to his talent. During training, Wesneski was throwing all sorts of pitches, leaving even the most experienced batters unable to read what he would do next.
The Astros have housed many elite pitchers, ranging from Justin Verlander to Gerrit Cole to Hunter Brown. With these players, Houston saw some of the best pitching in their club.
With legends such as these tied to the Astros, what could Wesneski bring to the table that the club hasn't already seen?
For starters, Wesneski showcased a wide range of movements and velocities this spring; something that pitchers don't advertise until later in their careers.
Wesneski threw all of the pitches this spring. He recorded four curveballs, five cutters, five changes, six sinkers, 10 4-seams and 13 sweepers. The Athletic (subscription required) also calculated the average velocities that Wesneski recorded for his spring pitches, noting that his unpredictable nature is his best quality.
It is clear that Wesneski gravitates towards the sweeper, but his capability in the other areas is just as reliable.
For the 2025 campaign, Houston has a slew of pitchers listed in their 40-man roster. With Wesneski included on that list, their franchise could be set up for an incredible season and beyond.
On Opening Day, the Astros have placed Framber Valdez as the starting pitcher, a decision that came to no one's surprise. With Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti taking over the second, third and fourth spots, respectively, Wesneski could be looking at occupying the fifth spot for Houston going forward.
The Astros are set to have a very strong start to their season. Moving forward, Houston's lineup should bode well for a continuously strong performance, especially given the new confidence in Wesneski.
Wesneski's pitch will be one to watch on the season. He could cement his legacy in the Major Leagues with his innate abilities to produce the most unpredictable pitches. This, coupled with the talent surrounding him, 2025 could be quite the year for Wesneski and the Astros.