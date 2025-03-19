Houston Astros Make Decision On Number Two Starting Pitcher in Rotation
Opening day is right around the corner, and the Houston Astros have begun making some important decisions.
The Astros named Framber Valdez their opening day starter when they take on the New York Mets on March 27.
The decision to throw Valdez game one did not come as a surprise. He has been the ace of the pitching staff, and a big reason for all the success Houston has had in recent years.
The rest of the rotation seemed to be somewhat locked in, but their specific day has not yet been decided. However, the Astros skipper, Joe Espada, has made his decision on who he will hand the ball to for game two of the season.
Per Chandler Rome of the Athletic, Hunter Brown will be the team's game two starter.
Brown was the easy choice to be Houston's second pitcher in the rotation.
Last season, the right-hander was one of the better pitchers on the Astros. He made 30 starts, threw 170.0 innings, allowed just 156 hits, struck out 179 batters, walked 60 and he was worth 2.6 Wins Above Replacement.
The former fifth-round pick had a tough start to the season as he posted an 11.84 ERA in five starts in the month of April. However, from the beginning of May until the end of the season, Brown had a 2.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 155 strikeouts, 46 walks and just 1119 hits allowed in 147.0 innings pitched.
Per Baseball Savant, Brown ranked in the 97th percentile in hard-hit percentage, 95th percentile in average exit velocity, 93rd percentile in barrel percentage, 78th percentile in xERA and he generated a lot of ground balls.
In spring training, the 26-year-old has thrown 8.1 innings, allowed eight hits, struck out nine, walked three and he has a 2.16 ERA through three starts.
The Astros are hoping the Wayne State University product can carry his 2024 and spring success into the 2025 season. If he can do that, the Astros could have an American League Cy Young candidate in their rotation.
Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti will slot into the third and fourth starter spots. The fifth job in the rotation seems to be up for grabs, but Hayden Wesneski seems to be the most likely option.
Houston's rotation is going to be the strongest aspect of their team.
With Brown being the game two starting pitcher, Houston should feel very confident to begin their season.