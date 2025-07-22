Astros Newly Promoted Brice Matthews Powers Team With Huge Night Against Diamondbacks
The Houston Astros have been piling up injuries as of late which is giving some other players an opportunity to come through for their ball club which includes Brice Matthews.
Matthews was promoted from Sugarland just before the All-Star break on July 11. Last night, in a 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he hit not just his first, but also his second career home runs in the majors.
At the top of the second inning, Matthews stepped up to the plate with not only Taylor Trammell on base but Mauricio Dubón as well. The Astros were already down 1-0. He launched that ball nearly 400 feet (397) to take a 3-1 lead.
The Diamondbacks never took the lead again, and when the former first-round pick had the chance to bat in the seventh inning, he sealed the deal for Houston.
Once again, Matthews was going to show off his slugging capabilities with a runner on base, Chas McCormick, who was at first. This time the ball would fly further than 400 feet (423).
His batting average and on-base percentage are well below his averages in the minor leagues, but his slugging percentage is so high that his OPS is .841. He is slashing .188/.278/.563, including five RBI to go with his recent two homers.
This was Matthews' third season in the minor leagues and he has played in a total of 187 games during which he has slashed .261/.387/.455 with 29 home runs and 94 RBI and has drawn 121 walks.
The Astros are fighting to stay at the top of their division as they navigate through injury after injury. They are 58-42 on the year with a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. However, they are only 3-7 in their last 10.
They will finish up a series in Arizona before traveling back home to Houston, where they are much more comfortable in an easier stretch against the Athletics and the Washington Nationals. The Astros have the second-most wins at home in the American League and they could potentially create some more distance for themselves in the division race.
