Astros Offensive Struggles Hurt Even Worse With Former Star Performing at MVP Level
The Houston Astros have gotten off to a painfully slow start offensively in the 2025 regular season.
It isn’t too much of a surprise, given the amount of talent the team lost from their lineup this past winter.
Two homegrown, foundational pieces are no longer with the team. Right fielder Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs and third baseman Alex Bregman decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.
The Astros did what they could to plug the holes in their lineup. Christian Walker was signed to help out at first base and Isaac Paredes was acquired in the return package from the Cubs to take over at the hot corner.
In a surprising turn of events, top prospect Cam Smith, the crown jewel of the Tucker trade package, made the Opening Day roster as the starting right fielder in his place.
Unfortunately for Houston, all three have struggled to make an impact out of the gate. They have combined for 17 hits and seven walks in 106 plate appearances with two doubles and one home run combined.
Walker, Paredes and Smith aren’t the only Houston players who are struggling at the plate. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers and left fielder Jose Altuve are the only starters who are hitting above .250 10 games into the season.
As a team, the Astros have a paltry .202/.283/.296 slash line with only 30 runs scored. Catcher Yainer Diaz is hitting .067 and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has one home run and one double with a .176/.302/.294 slash line.
Those numbers are hard enough to wrap your head around, but extra salt is being poured into the wound, seeing how productive Bregman has been with the Red Sox.
It took him a few games to get going, but he has been red-hot at the plate, going 10-for-22 over his last five games with two home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI.
That led to him winning the AL Player of the Week Award. Doubling down on the pain, the winner in the NL was Tucker.
Overall, he has a .333/.373/.563 slash line, as his 16 hits and five doubles are both leading the American League.
Bregman is hitting the ball harder to start 2025 than he has at any point in his career previously. His average exit velocity is an eye-popping 94.8 mph and he has a hard hit rate of 54.1%.
He is smoking the ball with regularity, and his numbers are reflective of that.
That kind of production would look great in the middle of the Houston lineup, but they didn’t budge off the original contract offer presented to the star third baseman over the winter and now have to watch him produce for another franchise.