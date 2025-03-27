Astros Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Before Mets Showdown
The Houston Astros finalized its 26-man roster for their opening-day game against the New York Mets on Thursday, including their injured list moves.
By approximately four hours before game time, the Astros had to have its 26-man and 40-man roster set, including making any injured list moves and promoting non-roster invitees to the official roster.
That was the case for rookie Cam Smith, who was told earlier this week that he made the opening-day roster by his mother, who was flown in for the occasion. Because Smith has never been on an MLB roster, Houston had to make a move to get him on there.
The same went for infielder Brendan Rodgers, who was signed to a minor-league deal with a Major League invite. He was reportedly informed on Wednesday that he made the roster, so the Astros had to make room for his as well.
Much of the roster was basically set before Thursday.
Houston had already settled on its starting rotation of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski.
The Astros had also informed most of their bullpen about their status before Thursday. One reliever, Forrest Whitley, is back in Florida building up and will join the team later.
In spite of a great deal of change this offseason, Houston has familiar faces on the roster. They allowed Alex Bregman to walk in free agency and traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Both were key pieces of past World Series champions.
But franchise favorite Jose Altuve is back. He will be in left field instead of second base. Slugger Yordan Alvarez will be the everyday designated hitter.
All three of the pieces the Astros received for Tucker will be on the opening-day roster — Smith, Wesneski and Issac Paredes, who takes over at third base for Bregman.
Other transactions announced on Thursday included:
-Cooper Hummel designated for assignment
-Pedro Leon placed on 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Taylor Trammell placed on 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Shawn Dubin placed on 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Luis Garcia placed on 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Cristian Javier placed on 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Lance McCullers Jr. placed on 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Kaleb Ort placed on 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-Forrest Whitley placed on 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24
-J.P. France placed on 60-day injured list
Houston Astros Opening-Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski
Relievers (8): Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu, Tayler Scott, Bryan King, Luis Contreras, Ryan Gusto, Steven Okert, Rafael Montero
Catchers (2): Yainer Diaz, Victor Catarini
Infielders (6): Zach Dezenzo, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Dubon
Outfielders (4): Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers, Chas McCormick, Cam Smith
Designated Hitter (1): Yordan Alvarez