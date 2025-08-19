Astros Part Ways With Pitcher After Brutal Performance in His Last Outing
The Houston Astros are searching for consistency across the board when it comes to their roster.
Everything has felt like a revolving door this season because of injuries, with key player after key player being placed on the shelf throughout the campaign that has made it hard for the team as a whole to get a rhythm.
The hope is the Astros will eventually get healthy for the stretch run as Yordan Alvarez begins his rehab assignment and multiple starting pitchers have either already returned to the mix or are scheduled to at some point soon.
But Houston's beatdown at the hands of the Detroit Tigers on Monday was the latest sign that they are not playing up to their potential right now, with both the pitching staff and lineup performing horribly in their 10-0 defeat in the opener of the three-game set.
Astros Designate Tayler Scott for Assignment
Spencer Arrighetti was not good in his third start back since returning from the injured list due to suffering a broken thumb on a freak accident back in early-April that caused him to miss an extended period of time.
Against the Tigers, the right-hander was punished in the middle innings, giving up a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning that broke the 0-0 tie before he was rocked for four earned runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Arrighetti departed the game with five earned runs allowed on seven hits across five innings pitched. While he did ring up five batters, he's lucky even more damage wasn't done because he also walked four.
In the right-hander's three starts in August since being activated off the IL, he has given up 12 earned runs on 19 hits in 13 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 13 but also walking an eye-popping 10 batters while hitting another two.
However, it was who came into the contest after Arrighetti who was the subject of Houston's most recent roster move, with Tayler Scott's performance of giving up five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings being what earned him a DFA.
Scott was called up to the big league roster on Aug. 18 before the opener against Detroit, but now he likely will be searching for a new team the rest of the way following the Astros' decision to designate him for assignment.
The veteran began the 2025 season with Houston before he was DFA'd on May 14. He rejected the outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land after he cleared waivers. But he came back on July 4 by way of a minor league deal with the hopes that he could make an impact.
That was not the case, though, and now the Astros are turning to right-hander Logan VanWey, a reliever who made his MLB debut earlier this year and has allowed six earned runs on 15 hits across 8 2/3 innings pitched in seven outings.