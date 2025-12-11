Astros Battling Numerous Rivals in Massive Trade Chase for Brewers Star Ace

The Houston Astros headed into the offseason looking to improve upon and build their roster after missing the playoffs for the first time in close to a decade.

As perhaps the most unlucky team in baseball this season, Houston suffered injury after injury, not to mention a decline in play from their most important hitters down the stretch to fumble their spot in October.

Now, general manager Dana Brown will try to re-tool things to avoid a full rebuild, but in order to do that, significant moves will have to be made. One of those moves is going to be replacing Framber Valdez as the longtime ace gets set to depart via free agency.

The prevailing thought about the Astros offseason is that most shakeups are going to come from the trade market rather than spending big in free agency, and one name they have been linked to is going to be highly sought after.

According to a report this week from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required), Houston is one of many teams with serious interest in a blockbuster for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

Astros Among Teams Vying to Acquire Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta

May 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"A week ago, the Milwaukee Brewers viewed the interest in right-hander Freddy Peralta as significant enough for them to consider “cracking the door open” for trade discussions," the story read. "The Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros are among the teams in on Peralta, according to people familiar with the Brewers’ discussions."

Peralta is among the best pitchers in Major League Baseball and coming off the best season of his career. Not only is he tremendous, but making a deal for him and keeping him away for the Red Sox, Yankees or Orioles would be well worth it to avoid an American League gauntlet.

He wouldn't come cheap, but the right-hander could be exactly what Houston needs.

Peralta is Perfect Fit to Join Top of Astros Rotation

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peralta was absolutely phenomenal in 2025, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and 1.075 WHIP with 204 strikeouts in a career high 176.2 innings pitched to lead the National League with 17 wins. His performance gave him a bWAR of 5.5, and considering Valdez had a mark of 3.8 in the same category, that difference could have been enough to make the postseason.

Milwaukee's ace is also nearly three years younger than Valdez and in 2026 will be much more afforable. While it would potentially be a rental as the 29-year-old hits free agency in 2027, Peralta makes just $8 million this season on a second club option.

Cheap production is not easy to find in the starting rotation, but that's exactly what Peralta brings. As a result, his trade return will be a significant package of potentialy both MLB players and prospects, but another season like 2025 would be worth it.

Over the coming days as the Peralta chase heats up, look for Houston to be very involved here in the pursuit of their potential new ace.

