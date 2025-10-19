Astros Pending Free Agent Linked to American League East Powerhouse
When it comes to Framber Valdez and free agency, there is going to be no shortage of suitors for the Houston Astros ace. A return to the Astros is always a possibility, but it seems unlikely with each passing day.
Pitching this offseason will be at a premium, whether it's through a trade or free agency, which makes Valdez and Dylan Cease two of the coveted arms. A lot of teams that made the postseason and some who just missed will be looking to solidify the top of their rotation with a big splash.
One team that is going to be looking to add a major arm this offseason is the Boston Red Sox. They have a plethora of young talent on the field, but bolstering their pitching staff is needed, and ESPN predicted that they could make a splash with Valdez.
Red Sox Linked to Framber Valdez in Free Agency
David Schoenfield of ESPN made some bold predictions for teams that were eliminated from the playoffs, and when it came to the Red Sox, he predicts they will look to make a splash for a pitcher, listing Vladez and Shane Bieber of the Toronto Blue Jays as names they could target.
"Bringing back (Lucas) Giolito -- assuming he's healthy after missing the postseason with an elbow injury -- also makes sense, as he wouldn't break the bank but would fill a need. If he's deemed too risky, a veteran such as Merrill Kellly or, if the Red Sox want to spend bigger, Framber Valdez or Shane Bieber,'' Schoenfield wrote.
Losing Valdez would be one thing for the Astros this winter, but losing him to a playoff contender in the American League would be less than ideal. He would immediately move right up to second in the rotation behind Garrett Crochet for Boston.
If Houston does lose Valdez, then they would have to pivot to their next plan, which could include Bieber or Cease. The Red Sox will have to make a decision and likely get into a bidding war with former Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is reportedly opting out of his contract, but pitching is also needed. That's where Valdez woud come in.
Valdez had a great finish to the season for the Astros in terms of his final start, but his cross-up of catcher César Salazar wasn't a great look. That reportedly crossed him off of some teams' list this free agent cycle, but an organization like Boston or other big spenders would likely look the other way to add a pitcher who can put them over the top next season.