MLB Executive Gives Insight into Astros Star Framber Valdez’s Free Agency Video

The Houston Astros probably aren’t in the running to re-sign free agent starter Framber Valdez. Much of it is about money.

As The Athletic’s Chandler Rome (subscription required) reported, team owner Jim Crane has never guaranteed more than $85 million to a starting pitcher and Valdez’s market should get him close to $200 million.

But he also has something to answer to that has nothing to do with money. Late in the season he crossed up his catcher, César Salazar, after he gave up a home run. It was an incident that called into question Valdez’s character as he hit free agency.

Valdez and his representatives at Octagon have taken a unique approach to his free agency. Valdez attended the MLB general managers meeting in November, which isn’t something players typically do. He and his agents are expected to be at next week’s winter meetings, too. Plus, his agent put together a video hyping Valdez. But it’s not typical — and he consulted with former MLB general manager Thad Levine during the process.

Thad Levine on Framber Valdez

Thad Levine, who's been working with Framber Valdez's agent, says Valdez put together a 20-minute video that offers insight into who he is.



"It really put the person in perspective, and I think for teams that genuinely care about that, it'll probably open their eyes." pic.twitter.com/ACvNN7Az64 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2025

Levine, the former general manager for the Minnesota Twins, is now working as an independent consultant. He told Foul Territory recently that Valdez’s agent asked him for his opinion about how front offices might perceive Valdez, especially after the cross-up incident. He also saw the video put together by Valdez’s team and said the approach was “fascinating.”

“Usually these videos are hype performance videos,” Levine said. “This is actually a 20 minute video which really gives you insight into who Framber Valdez is, where he grew up, what his family is like. It’s the classic story of a guy growing up in a household with no electricity and no running water and really having to fight for everything throughout his life. It really puts the person in perspective.”

Levine also assessed Valdez’s free agency and said that while he’s a bit older — he is 32 years old — that shouldn’t dampen his market. He’s a pitcher that takes the ball every fifth day, rarely gets hurt and usually pitches into the sixth or seventh inning every start.

He said he knows teams will ask him about the cross-up and Levine said the strategy to address what happened is an easy one for the left-hander.

“I think if he's accountable, contrite and sincere about it, hopefully he will be put in a position where the teams can look past that and he'll find the perfect team and the perfect fit for him to continue to showcase his talents on the mound,” Levine said.

Valdez is coming off a 2025 in which he went 13-11 with a. 3.66 ERA. He has been one of the most consistent left-handers in baseball since he arrived as a full-time starter in the 2021 season. He is 81-52 for his career with a 3.36 ERA, including 1,053 strikeouts. He went to the All-Star Game twice, claimed a ring with Houston in the 2022 World Series and has finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting three different times.

