Astros Pitcher Framber Valdez Could Receive Contract Similar to Phillies Star
The Houston Astros are now in the middle of a tight battle with the Seattle Mariners for the American League West, with their division rival being red hot.
Injuries have unfortunately been a major storyline for the Astros, and things just aren’t getting better for the team as of late. Recently, All-Star closer Josh Hader was placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
The bullpen has been arguably the best aspect of the team this year, and losing Hader for any amount of time is a significant blow. Fortunately, they do have some weapons that might be able to survive without their star, but Houston will need him back as soon as possible.
While the bullpen has been great, so has the front-end of the starting rotation. With one of the best duos in the league, the Astros have been able to lean on them to carry what has been a banged-up starting rotation.
However, the future of the rotation is very uncertain, with one of their top pitchers set to hit free agency after the year.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what the value for Framber Valdez will be in free agency this coming winter and compared him to Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
“ESPN's Jeff Passan submitted Valdez as a candidate for a $100 million deal in May, and Spotrac even puts his market value at $209 million over six years. The latter is probably a reach, but he can at least chase after Aaron Nola's seven-year, $175 million standard for a durable pitcher in his early 30s.”
Good starting pitching is never cheap, and Valdez is going to be the top option in free agency as of now. The southpaw has been a significant part of the success for Houston this season, and he is going to be paid well.
What will Valdez's value be?
So far in 2025, he has totaled an 11-5 record and 2.97 ERA. The left-hander has been the model of consistency for the Astros the last several years, totaling at least 175 innings in each of the last three campaigns. With him being at 145 innings pitched this season, he is trending toward reaching that number once again.
What will hurt Valdez’s value in free agency is his age. He is currently 31 years old, and that is a bit on the older side. However, as the likely best pitcher available, that will help increase his value in free agency.
Seeing the southpaw fall somewhere in the $150 million range seems very fair. If he were a bit younger, that number would likely be higher, but teams will likely factor in his age this winter.