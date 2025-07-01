Astros Pitching Prospect Earns Triple-A Promotion After Dominant Stretch
The Houston Astros have been churning through pitching talent at the Major League level this season after dealing with so many injuries.
Their pitching depth has been tested throughout the year and will continue to be with seven pitchers sidelined. At least two of them, Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, won’t be returning in 2025 after injuring their elbows and needing Tommy John surgery.
Even in the minor leagues the team is dealing with injuries on the mound with six pitchers hurt or suspended.
That has presented opportunities for other players to take advantage of and some have made the most of their chances.
One of the players who has thrived is Jose Fluery, who is being promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land after some stellar performances with Double-A Corpus Cristi.
An amateur free agent signed to a deal in December 2021 for $10,000, Fleury had a great debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2022, striking out 60 batters in 38 innings with a 1.42 ERA.
He performed well in 2023 at Single-A Fayetteville, appearing in 26 games, with 14 starts, throwing 98.2 innings. His strikeout numbers were once again impressive with 139 and he did a wonderful job of limiting hits with a 5.7 H/9 ratio.
In 2024, it was more of the same with a strong 3.82 ERA in his first taste of Double-A across 68.1 innings.
That is where he started the 2025 campaign, but he has earned the promotion with some truly dominant showings.
Fleury made 10 starts this season with Corpus Cristi, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA ovr the course of 39.2 innings with 37 strikeouts.
His control has improved immensely with a 2.0 BB/9 ratio after a 3.3 and 4.4 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The upside is there for Fleury to eventually be a member of a Major League starting rotation. If he carries his production over from Double-A to Triple-A, there is certainly a chance he gets a shot in the Big Leagues later down the line this year, especially if injuries continue piling up.
