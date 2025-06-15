Astros Power-Throwing Pitching Prospect Could Be Seen in Majors Very Soon
The Houston Astros have leaned on their offense to not just stay afloat, but thrive in the top spot in the American League West as their pitching staff continues to deal with injuries, both lingering from last season and new from this one.
Guys like Jeremy Peña, Jake Meyers, and Isaac Paredes are contributing on offense all season when the team has needed it the most, and the team will be in good shape when Yordan Alvarez gets back from injury.
More News: Rumored Houston Astros Target Not Expected To Be Moved at Trade Deadline
Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco have both gotten Tommy John surgery in the past month and will miss all of this season, with next season also coming into Jeopardy.
The Astros could look to their farm system to bolster their rotation, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has someone in mind.
Miguel Ullola is the top-ranked pitching prospect in Houston's farm system and their No. 4 overall prospect. He signed with the organization in 2021 and has slowly worked his way through the minor leagues over the past few seasons.
More News: Houston Astros Could Address Lineup Needs by Trading with Miami Marlins
Ullola, 22, is known for his outstanding fastball, which has a 70-grade on the 20-80 MiLB grading scale. It ranges from 92-96 miles an hour but has hit 98. He also throws a solid slider that sits in the mid-80s and could be developed into an outstanding secondary pitch in the MLB. He also has a changeup and curveball, but they aren't quite as impressive as his other two pitches.
Ullola's biggest struggle throughout his minor league career has been his command of the zone, sporting a below-average 40-grade Control tool. He had a 14% walk rate in 2024; his lack of strike-throwing make his ability to be a full-time starter at the major league level questionable. His four-seamer and slider combination make him a strong candidate to be powerful bullpen piece with his talent.
"Regardless of what his long-term role ends up being, he has the stuff to get big league hitters out right now," Reuter writes.
More News: Astros Make Flurry of Roster Moves Official After Latest Injury