Astros Make Flurry of Roster Moves Official After Latest Injury
The Houston Astros made quite a bit of changes on Saturday.
Following Jacob Melton picking up an ankle injury during Friday's contest, it seemed likely that he was going to need an injured list stint based on what was being reported after the game.
Then, when it was revealed that veteran infielder Luis Guillorme was going to be promoted to The Show, it appeared all the more likely that some major roster moves would be made.
Throw in the report that Cooper Hummel was going to have his contract selected, and the only thing remaining was the Astros making everything official.
Now, prior to their second contest against the Minnesota Twins, Houston has done exactly that.
As expected, Melton was placed on the IL.
He gets the 10-day designation with the sprain in his right ankle.
Guillorme and Hummel were also called up, and as the other corresponding move to make room on the roster, Shay Whitcomb was optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land.
In additional news, Spencer Arrighetti was moved to the 60-day injured list.
This is more of a transactional thing to clear additional space as needed since he is still working his way back from the broken thumb he suffered on a freak accident.
It will be interesting to see what Guillorme and Hummel can bring to the table.
While the Astros continue to win games despite all the injuries that have piled up, they need some others to step up to keep things rolling.
