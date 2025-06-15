Rumored Houston Astros Target Not Expected To Be Moved at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have bounced back from a tough start to the 2025 MLB campaign to take a commanding lead of the American League West.
As they’ve begun to play themselves into becoming buyers at the trade deadline, the needs for the Astros are clear.
One of the priorities must be the starting rotation, where injuries have decimated the unit.
Hayden Wesneski is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco have joined Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, and JP France on the injured list.
If there are any hopes of contending for another World Series title, they need to include another starter in the rotation from the trade market.
One of those top assets was thought to be Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who was linked as a fit with Houston.
It doesn’t seem like that will be a viable option for the Astros.
While initially thought to dominate trade headlines, things have since cooled around Alcantara.
Teams with rumored interest were anticipating a return to his 2022 campaign that captured NL Cy Young Award honors with a 2.28 ERA.
There are several starting pitcher-needy teams that are expected to be buyers at the July 31 deadline, and that may force the Astros to make a play that bets on upside.
However, Alcantara enters play on June 13 at 3-7 with a 7.14 ERA and has nearly doubled his walk rate from last year.
As he is still recovering from missing all of 2024 with Tommy John surgery, he’ll likely do so with the Marlins.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) reports that his diminished value will take him off the board as an asset.
“Don’t expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara (7.14 ERA over 13 starts) while his value is down. Instead, they’re expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next,” Bowden wrote.
With Alcantara off the board as a trade target, Houston will need to continue their search for an ace if they intend to be World Series contenders.
