Astros Predicted To Take Slugging College Outfielder in New MLB Mock Draft
The Houston Astros are still in the hunt for the American League West crown. They were .500 after 36 games this season and sit in third place in the division. They have some ground to make up, but the Astros were able to turn their season around last year, so there is still hope for them in 2025.
When Houston turned their season around last year, they gave themselves a lower pick in the MLB draft happening in July. After making the postseason in 2024, the Astros will have the 21st pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
Jim Callis of MLB.com released his latest mock draft and he has Houston taking Ike Irish.
Who is Ike Irish?
Irish is an outfielder for Auburn University. He also has the ability to play catcher, but the junior is most likely going to play the outfield as a pro.
For Auburn this season, Irish is slashing .335/.451/.646 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. He leads the team in slugging percentage, home runs, RBI and runs scored.
In the SEC — arguably the hardest conference in college baseball — the outfielder is slashing .383/.468/.827 with nine home runs, 23 RBI and 26 runs scored. He is the best hitter on Auburn and a big reason for their success this season.
Per his scouting report on MLB Pipeline, Irish's bat is what will get him drafted. His glove and arm are good enough to be competent in the outfield, but the left-handed hitter will hit his way into the first round of the draft.
He makes a lot of contact and he will hit for power. The smooth swing has given him 50-grade power and 55-grade hitting.
Irish will take his walks, but he will also chase on occasion. If he can cut down on his bad swings out of the zone, he is going to be a lot more successful, especially once he gets to pro ball.
Is this the right pick?
Irish is a player that can rise through the ranks quickly. He will need to fix some flaws in his game, but his bat is already good enough to compete in the minor leagues.
As for what Houston might need, they have some older position players on their team that will phase out soon. Along with that, they were forced to move their big-name rookie Cam Smith to the outfield, but he can return to his original infield position if needed.
When it comes to outfielders, Houston has more than a few that will be ready for the Majors in the next few years. However, the Astros could use a good catcher. Irish has not spent a lot of time behind the plate, but he is capable of playing the position.
When it comes down to it, if Houston is able to take Ike Irish, it would be one of the better picks in the first round.