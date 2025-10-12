Astros Projected to Attempt to Land Free Agent All-Star Ace After Rough Year
The Houston Astros failed to make the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016, bringing a final close to the chapter of domination they had over Major League Baseball for the better part of the last decade.
It was never going to be easy this year while replacing two faces of the franchise, but suffering more injuries than any other team in baseball certainly did not help things and it was ultimately just too much to ask for.
A late season collapse that was the final nail in the coffin will leave a sour taste headed into the offseason, and should have the Astros even more urgent to fix things headed into next year. While outfield and the lineup must be addressed, it could be the starting rotation that needs the most help with Framber Valdez likely headed elsewhere.
If Houston wants to take a chance on someone who could be had for a decent price, there could be a tremendous fit there in Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Zac Gallen. In a recent article naming logical landing spots for the top free agents, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named the Astros for Gallen.
Astros Mentioned as Logical Fit to Sign Zac Gallen
"Re-signing Framber Valdez to a possible $200 million contract probably isn't a realistic option for Houston," Miller wrote. "But if the Astros can buy low on Gallen after a tough season, they had better do so, because that rotation gets rough in a hurry after Hunter Brown. If nothing else, they need Gallen just for the reliable 180-plus innings per year he can give them."
Gallen, who was seen as one of the best pitchers on the planet as recently as a year ago, had an ugly campaign at the worst time in 2025 just before hitting free agency. With a 4.83 ERA and 1.260 WHIP over 33 starts, the 30-year-old had the lowest bWAR of his career (1.1).
While this is a concern for any team looking to sign him, it could wind up working to Houston's benefit.
Astros Could Sign Gallen on Short-Term Deal at Major Discount
Gallen's ugly season could very much lead to him signing on a one-year prove it deal instead of the huge long-term commitment he would have been looking at as a free agent last year. A one-year commitment around $15-20 million with potentially a mutual option for a second season would be ideal here.
The right-hander also finished the season in much better form than he began it, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in his 13 starts after the All-Star break and potentially showing he was simply in a slump early on.
If Houston feels good about being able to get even just decent production from Gallen, he has been one of the more reliable arms on the planet from an injury standpoint and would give this post-Valdez rotation a huge boost.
Look for the Astros to become very involved in Gallen rumors once free agency really starts to heat up.