Astros Pitcher Poised as Top Game-Changing Ace in Free Agent Market
Several teams are looking to upgrade their rotation this winter in free agency. Without question, some teams are going to make starting pitcher a priority and be looking to solidify their rotation with a game-changing arm.
The Houston Astros are in line for a pitching staff shakeup this winter, and it could start with losing left-hander Framber Valdez. He has been a rock for the Astros at the top of the rotation, but things seemed to go in the wrong direction this year, and now it's not a guarantee that he returns for 2026.
If he does hit free agency, there will be plenty of suitors for him. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly named him the top arm that will be available this free agency cycle.
Framber Valdez's Free Agency Will Be Heating Up This Winter
This has the potential to be a good free-agent starting pitching group if some of them actually hit the market. Valdez headlines that list, according to Kelly.
"Since the start of the 2022 season, Framber Valdez has thrown at least 175 innings in every campaign, while posting a 16.5 WAR, the fifth-best mark over that period, per FanGraphs. From that perspective, the lefty should be coveted in free agency. However, Valdez posted a 4.70 ERA in 16 starts after the All-Star Break. He also had the bizarre incident in September where he seemingly crossed up catcher César Salazar on purpose,'' Kelly wrote.
That incident certainly was a topic of conversation around MLB when it happened, and it happened in early September, before Houston began their spiral toward missing the playoffs.
It has been widely known that Valdez has had issues with teammates in the past, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote last month that his incident with Salazar "could cost Valdez millions in free agency". One team also reportedly crossed him off its list of free agent targets this winter following the incident.
Valdez went 13-11 in 2025 with a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 192 innings. In his final start of the season on September 25 against the Athletics, he went seven innings, allowing one run and striking out 10.
Glenn Kaplan of The Sporting News listed the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets as three teams that would target him. It wouldn't be surprising to see teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, or any other contender look to add a top-of-the-rotation arm and target Valdez.
Houston should do everything possible to bring Valdez back, but if he hits the open market, he'll be highly sought-after, and the 31-year-old will find someone to throw money at him to get him to leave the Astros.