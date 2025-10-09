Astros Make More Sweeping Changes to Coaching Staff, Front Office, Training Staff
The Houston Astros have had an intriguing few days over the course of the last week or so, with reports indicating they are set to keep general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada. However, that didn't mean no changes were going to come this winter, as hitting coach Alex Cintron was reported to be one of the coaches the Astros will not be retaining for 2026.
Now, four more members of the coaching staff, front office and training staff will also not return, which shows just how seriously the Astros are taking their first year without a postseason appearance since 2016. This is a franchise that prides itself on its ability to make deep playoff runs each year when possible, and the coaching staff was not able to live up to that billing this past season.
Cintron's departure was a bit of a surprise given he had worked with the Astros since 2018 and had brought the team immense success throughout the years. Unfortunately, this was just part of what needed to happen, as they continue to build around a younger core.
Who Else Are Astros Moving on From?
The four additional staff members who will not be returning to Houston in 2026 are hitting coach Troy Snitker, catching coach Michael Collins, assistant general manager Andrew Ball and head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall, as was reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
The least surprising of the bunch is Randall, given the team experienced a huge number of injuries over the course of the past few years. This team has been hindered by the setbacks that have occurred, so it's not surprising to see them make that move.
Overall, all of these decisions make sense and correlate to one issue or another on the team.
Now, the Astros will have a lot of work to do to get back up to speed heading into 2026, but hopefully, it will be for the improvement of the team. There are lots of positions they need to fill and lots of work that needs to be done when it comes to the roster, so getting as many coaching and front office spots filled as soon as possible would be a positive.
Finding the right people to hire is also part of the puzzle, and with plenty of coaches becoming available this offseason, Houston should have plenty of options to choose from for thse vacancies.