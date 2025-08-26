Astros Provide Much-Needed Encouraging Update on Jake Meyers Recovery
The Houston Astros have been hit incredibly hard by the injury bug this season with multiple players from their Opening Day lineup currently sidelined.
However, help could be on the way in the near future. The team announced a very positive update on the status of center fielder Jake Meyers, who is dealing with a right calf strain. As shared by manager Joe Espada, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on X, the injured outfielder is set to begin his minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday.
Meyers recently returned to doing baseball activities and running, ramping up his activity. He will now take the next step in the rehab process, playing in games with Triple-A Sugar Land. It has been about six weeks and counting since he was in the team’s lineup.
The last time that he was in the lineup was July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians. But, he didn’t participate in the game. While jogging out to center field to start the contest, he aggravated the issue and was removed. Previous to that, the last time the team’s starting center fielder played was July 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Losing Meyers was a huge blow for Houston. He has been incredibly productive in every facet this season, taking his production to another level compared to previous years. His production at the plate has been lacking in recent campaigns, but he was one of the team’s most consistent players this year.
Astros Desperately Need Jake Meyers To Return to Lineup
He had a .308/.369/.405 slash line through 89 games and 322 plate appearances before going down with the calf issue. Meyers had already stolen a career-high 14 bases and had recorded 20 extra-base hits. The increase in numbers came as he is hitting the ball harder than he has any point previously with an 87.8 mph average exit velocity and hard-hit rate of 39.1%.
Along with the improvement at the plate, he remains one of the elite defensive players in baseball. Meyers has a Fielding Run Value of +7, which is in the 91st percentile. The Astros certainly need him back in the mix with replacements such as Chas McCormick and Jacob Melton struggling to replicate his production.