Astros Placing Jake Meyers on Injured List Among Several Roster Moves

The Houston Astros announced Jake Meyers is heading to the injured list amongst several moves made.

Kenneth Teape

Jun 17, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Jun 17, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros have been ravaged by injuries throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, and they are set to be without another starting player for the foreseeable future.

With designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and shortstop Jeremy Pena already sidelined, the team announced on Friday that center fielder Jake Meyers will be joining them on the injured list with what is being called a right calf strain.

The starting center fielder had been dealing with a calf issue since Sunday, July 6, but things worsened as the week went on.

On Wednesday, Meyers had to leave the field with assistance from an athletic trainer before a pitch was even thrown in the game against the Cleveland Guardians.

After the contest, he was asked if the calf injury he was dealing with felt worse than the one from the weekend. Meyers politely ended the interview after asking a spokesman if he had to answer the question.

Along with their starting center fielder being placed on the injured list, the Astros have also transferred the versatile Zach Dezenzo to the 60-day IL.

That was a procedural move more than anything, as Houston had to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to make room for top prospect Brice Matthews.

The Astros had announced previously that Matthews would be making his MLB debut during their final series ahead of the All-Star break against the Texas Rangers.

Lacking production from second base, Houston is hopeful Matthews will provide a boost to the lineup with so many key contributors currently on the shelf.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

