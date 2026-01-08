Full List of Current Houston Astros Who Avoided Pre-Arbitration Today

As the pre-arbitration deadline closes in, the Houston Astros were one organization that had more than a few negotiations to try to make as 13 players were eligible when the offseason officially started. Only two had reached an agreement before today, Taylor Trammell (outrighted off the roster) and Enyel De Los Santos.

In layman's terms, this was the period of time to figure out what these players' salaries would look like for 2026, and moving forward, the Astros will know what their current payroll looks like, meaning they will know what they have left to spend this offseason.

All Arbitration Eligible Astros

Key Players in 2025

Brown is easily the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the Astros. A team that was riddled with injuries last season (especially the starting rotation) needed someone to emerge in a positive light, and he did that (and more).

After making 31 starts in 2025, he finished with a career-best stat line across the board as he posted a 2.43 ERA, 206 strikeouts, and a 1.03 WHIP he was named a finalist for the Cy Young Award at just 26 years old.

The names that should immediately jump off the page for their impact in 2025 at the plate are Paredes, Peña and Diaz. The three combined for over 31% of the home runs and nearly 30% of the team's RBI. Paredes played in just over 100 games, but was still tied with Diaz for the third most homers on the team to complement an .840 OPS.

Abreu was used the most out of the bullpen last season, which was easily the highlight of the Astros' pitching staff this year. He was the lone relief pitcher with more than 100 strikeouts as he held opponents to a 1.96 batting average.

The Astros have a solid roster and if they can stay somewhat healthy there is no reason they won't find their way back into the playoffs after missing out this year.

