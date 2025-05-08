Astros Receiving Shockingly Poor Production From Key Spot in Batting Order
There has been a lot of contributing factors to the Houston Astros painfully slow start to the 2025 MLB regular season.
The biggest culprit at this point is their lineup. Their pitching staff is doing everything in their power to give the team a chance to win, but if no runs are being produced, there is only so much that can be done.
There are several players on the team who are not performing up to the level that they have become known for.
Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been arguably the biggest disappointment on the team before hitting the injured list with an 85 OPS+. Christian Walker has not found his groove yet after signing a three-year, $60 million deal as a free agent.
His 76 OPS+ is the second worst amongst the starters with catcher Yainer Diaz being the only one lower with a 71.
Jose Altuve has struggled as well with an 89 OPS+ and even asked to be moved out of the leadoff spot as he works through his struggles.
Manger Joe Espada has hit the jackpot with that change, watching shortstop Jeremy Pena embrace his role as the leadoff hitter and thrive.
Which Spot in Astros Batting Order Has Been Least Productive?
Unfortunately, no such luck has occurred with the cleanup spot, which has been a barren wasteland for production this season.
As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), there isn’t a team in baseball who has received less production from the No. 4 spot than the Astros.
Through 36 games their cleanup hitters have only five extra-base hits. They have a combined slugging percentage of .263, providing zero pop despite being in the most important run producing spot of the batting order.
Only five RBI have been produced, which is by far the least in the MLB; every other team has at least 12.
Walker has started the most games in that spot with 25 and is struggling. Pena has the second most with seven but is no longer an option now that he is atop the order.
With Diaz showing some signs of life, he should be considered an option for the spot.
Without Alvarez for a little while, a lineup that already wasn’t very deep became that much shorter.
Houston desperately needs someone to catch fire, and soon, with the Seattle Mariners eight games over .500 and the Astros battling to just remain at the .500 mark.