Astros Still Projected To Acquire Starting Pitcher Despite Quiet Offseason

A week after the Winter Meetings, and what have the Houston Astros done? Well, to put it simply, next to nothing when it comes to achieving their main goals. Aside from the under-the-radar signing of Ryan Weiss from the KBO pool, fans would hope that Houston isn't done with their starting pitching pursuit.

A Quiet Offseason For The Astros

The overall dependable one-two punch of Astros starting pitchers Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez has likely dissolved. Valdez has been linked to other suitors, willing to drop more cash to sign the 31-year-old, something the Astros are adamant in not risking.

The MLB is two months away from players reporting to Spring Training, so what other moves will the Astros make, and who might they target next?

Weiss is a solid acquisition, and has the numbers to prove it, but isn't a name nor has made a single MLB appearance. He comes from the KBO league with respectable numbers in a 3.16 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 305 strikeouts in 270 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old has some minor league experience under his belt as well, but has yet to prove himself to start as a number two option behind Houston's ace in Brown. It would be foolish to throw him to the wolves and slot him that high in the starting rotation.

Hence, why the Astros have yet to make that big splash. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the temperature of acquiring starting pitchers for the Astros is "chilly, but about to warm up."

Can The Astros Make A Big Splash?

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Houston had a similar situation in last years offseason. First, they traded away outfielder All-Star Kyle Tucker in early December for productive assets in Issac Parades, Cam Smith, and Hayden Wesneski. Following this move, days and weeks went by with no movement. Then, all of a sudden, the Astros made their big splash in signing first baseman slugger Christian Walker to a 3-year deal right before Christmas Day.

Although Walker isn't a starting pitcher, it's easy to analyze general manager Dana Brown's game plan when he makes a move at a certain date and time.

Two months away from players reporting to Spring Training might not seem like a ton of time, but Jim Crane and Dana Brown are notorious for making it rather suspenseful and dramatic on the note-worthy players they swing. Current high end pitchers on their radar according to Passan are Valdez, Tatsuya Imai, Ranger Suarez, Michael King and Zac Gallen.

Possible Free Agents

Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Let's single out some free agent arms out on the list like Valdez and Imai. Valdez is looking for a bigger paycheck and Imai isn't specifically linked to the Astros. Plus, Houston isn't known to sign Japanese players out of the NPB, given their history. Their only known record of having a Japanese player on the team is Yusei Kikuchi, who was a rental in 2024 and left the team in free agency.

That leaves Suarez, King, and Gallen. These pitchers have been discussed in great lengths on other related articles on Sports Illustrated, listing the significant impact they'd make on the Houston Astros.

Brown and Crane don't like to spend frequently, and they are close to the luxury tax, something they want to avoid. Adding one of these arms would defeat the purpose of that goal. Still, it would greatly help their need for starting pitching and definitely find what they're looking for.

