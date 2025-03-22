Astros Remember Legendary Boxer, Houston Resident, After His Death
While there is no direct connection between the Houston Astros and George Foreman, the legendary boxer’s connection to the city is deep.
So, when Foreman’s passing was reported late Friday night, the Astros make sure to remember the 76-year-old who lived a life that allowed him to become a heavyweight champion, an ordained minister and an entrepreneur.
During his long life and career, he became a symbol of the city, winning an Olympic gold medal, unifying the heavyweight championship and fighting Muhammad Ali in the famed “Rumble in the Jungle” in Africa.
Later in life, he resurrected his boxing career in his late 30s, winning the heavyweight championship again in 1994. By then, he had emerged as one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world, as his “George Foreman Grill” sold by the millions.
Foreman wasn’t born in Houston. He was born in Marshall, Texas, in northeast Texas, about three hours east of Dallas. As a child he moved to Houston and grew up in the city’s Fifth Ward with his six siblings.
As a teenager he moved to California and took up boxing, which led him to win a gold medal for the U.S. in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.
Afterward, he turned professional and won his first heavyweight championship in 1973, beating Joe Frazier in a fight that led to late broadcaster Howard Cosell’s legendary “Down goes Frazier!” call.
He defended his title twice before his fight with Ali in 1974, which was one of the sport’s legendary bouts. Ali put Foreman on the canvas for the first time in his pro career and while it wasn’t a knockout, Ali won the fight by unanimous decision.
Later, Foreman retired, became an ordained minister and spent his time in Houston before he mounted one of boxing’s most impressive comebacks.
At age 45 he unified the unified WBA, IBF, and lineal heavyweight championship titles by knocking out 26-year-old Michael Moorer. He eventually surrendered or lost all of those titles.
Early in his career he fought several times at Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston. But, Foreman never fought in a major venue in the city. His 1999 exhibition match with Larry Holmes at the Astrodome fell through.
Later in life, he starred on a short-lived sitcom and as recently as 2022 appeared on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” He eventually sold the naming rights to his grill for nearly $140 million.