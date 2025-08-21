Astros Retain Some Organizational Depth Outrighting Pitcher To Triple-A Sugar Land
The Houston Astros have been shuffling up their pitching staff recently with a number of players coming and going off the injured list.
Closer Josh Hader is dealing with a shoulder ailment that could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. It has led to the bullpen being shaken up with several moves. Part of the changes were right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems being designated for assignment last week.
The Astros made that move to create room on the roster for Tayler Scott. Now, it has been announced that Houston is going to retain Weems. According to the transaction tracker on his page, he has been outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land.
This is a fortunate turn of events for Houston. Having an experienced arm on their Triple-A roster who can be brought back to the Major League roster in a pinch isn’t a luxury every franchise has. It has been how they operated with Weems twice already in 2025 for both of his call-ups.
Alas, his production in the Big Leagues has not been great. He hade four appearances with the Astros this season and was knocked around in 4.1 innings of work. Nine hits were recorded and three walks were issued, resulting in seven earned runs being scored and an inflated 14.54 ERA. Zero home runs were surrendered, but he also didn’t strike out a batter.
Jordan Weems Has Struggled With Astros This Season
The Astros were the fourth MLB franchise that Weems has appeared in a Major League game with. He previously spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals. 2020 in nine games with the Athletics and 2023, with the Nationals, were the only times he registered a positive bWAR.
Overall, his production has not been great. He has a 5.51 ERA in his MLB career across 160 innings of work with 161 strikeouts. There have been struggles at times with his control, recording a 4.5 BB/9 ratio.
However, he has gotten the job done at Triple-A this season. Pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League is not easy, but Weems has found a way to produce. He has a 3.06 ERA across 17.2 innings with 18 strikeouts.
A 24.3% strikeout rate and 9.5% walk rate are both manageable numbers and a big reason why he continues to stick around as a 32-year-old journeyman. He provides solid insurance for the team whenever they are short an arm in the bullpen.