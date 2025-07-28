Astros' Rookie Sensation Cam Smith Has Had Month To Forget During July
Houston Astros rookie sensation Cam Smith has been one of the most intriguing players in all of Major League Baseball this season, as the first-year slugger has emerged as the budding new face of one of the game's most successful franchises over the past decade.
The centerpiece of the blockbuster trade the Astros made with the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Kyle Tucker, Smith shocked many by making the Opening Day roster after only playing in a handful of minor league games in 2024 for the Cubs.
After overcoming a bumpy start, Smith showed everybody what made him such a highly-touted prospect, as he spent much of May and June tearing things up at the dish.
Smith got out to a hot start once he got his feet under him, but one of the more brutal realities every rookie has to contend with is how quickly MLB-caliber pitchers can adjust to a hitter once they have enough data on them.
This is something Smith has been experiencing first hand in July, as the budding superstar has had a brutal month on offense.
As of this writing, Smith is slashing just .203/.273/.275 on the month, a line that represents a stark decline from the .303/.354/.494 mark he tallied in June.
As frustrating as this recent stretch has been for Smith, though, he knows he has a number of experienced vets to lean on.
According to MLB.com's Steve Schaeffer, that's exactly what the rookie has been doing while he attempts to work through this rough patch at the plate.
“I’d say it’s good to have people on my side at least, even when things aren’t going my way,” Smith said following Houston's loss on Sunday night to the Athletics. “I can lean on any of these guys in the locker room to just get me through it. Honestly, it happens to everybody, and it’s just about keeping your head high and continuing to go.”
It's clear that Smith understands the ebbs and flows that go along with playing a 162-game season, and he's also shown that he's more than capable of producing at an elite level.
As such, it should only be a matter of time before the young slugger is back on track with the bat in his hands.
