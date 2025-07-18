Astros Set Starting Rotation for Post-All-Star Break Opening Series
The Houston Astros won’t start the second half with either of their aces for Friday’s second-half opener against the Seattle Mariners.
The Astros set their rotation for the series, as reported by multiple outlets including MLB.com. Houston will not start All-Star Hunter Brown until at least the series after the Mariners.
Houston will start the second half with left-hander Brandon Walter (1-2, 3.98) on the mound against Seattle right-hander Luis Castillo (6-5, 3.41).
The Astros (56-40) open the second half with a five-game lead on the Mariners (51-45). At the start of June, the Astros were in chase mode and overtook Seattle with a tremendous June that bled into a July that saw Houston finish with a 33-19 record at home.
Houston first selected Walter’s contract on May 20 and then sent him back to Triple-A Sugar Land a day later. He was recalled on June 8, and he’s been with the Astros’ rotation ever since.
In seven starts he has 40 strikeouts and just two walks in 63.2 innings. He has allowed 18 earned runs and eight home runs. Batters are hitting .245 against him and he has a 1.01 WHIP.
Castillo has had a rock-solid season in the middle of the Mariners’ rotation. He has 93 strikeouts and 34 walks in 109.1 innings, with a .242 opponent batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
Houston will turn to right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (2-4, 6.48) against Seattle right-hander Logan Evans (3-3, 3.75).
McCullers started the season on the injured list and returned in May after two missed years due to arm injuries. He did go back to the IL in June with a right foot sprain but returned in 15 days.
He has 49 strikeouts and 26 walks in 41.2 innings in 10 starts. He is allowing batters to hit .256 against him and he has a 1.66 WHIP.
Evans is a rookie who has made nine starts with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks in 50.1 innings. Batters are hitting .272 against him and he has a 1.35 WHIP.
Seattle has not selected a starter for Sunday’s game, but the Astros will start left-hander Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.75).
He was left off the All-Star team for the American League, so he got extended rest during the break. He has 125 strikeouts and 41 walks in 121 innings in 19 starts. Batters are hitting just .215 against him and he has a 1.12 WHIP. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
