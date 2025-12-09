Astros Officially Announce Signing of Starting Pitcher to Major League Contract

The Houston Astros have been in dire need of boosting their starting rotation, particularly with free agent Framber Valdez on his way out the door. On the cusp of losing their ace, the Astros have been diligently working to plug the gaps. Fortunately, they have made a step in the right direction by pursuing 28-year-old starter Ryan Weiss.

Last week, it was informally announced that Houston had agreed to a contract with the right-hander, who has spent his time pitching in Korea as of late. However, his deal was pending a physical. As of today, the Astros have officially announced the signing of Weiss to a Major League contract.

Astros' Roster Quickly Fills

The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Now that the franchise has officially announced that the right-hander will be entering his Houston era on a one-year, $2.6 million Major League contract, the Astros' roster is now up to 39 players out of the allotted 40. With Weiss on board, there is very limited room for movement, despite opening up two spots last week.

Just shy of his 29th birthday, Weiss finished off his 2025 season with the Hanwha Eagles, owning a 2.78 ERA across 178.2 innings pitched, striking out 207 batters along the way through 30 starts. He seems to have tapped into a new side of himself on the mound over the course of the year.

Considering the crippling injuries the team experienced throughout the year, supplementing their roster with healthy and reliable talent will serve Houston well. Couple the injuries with losing their longtime ace, and the Astros were in deep trouble if they didn't acquire another starter.

Weiss has plenty to offer Houston, but their roster is filling up quickly. Of course, it's unlikely that he will provide instant gratification, but in the long run, he could mold himself into the ideal starter for the Astros. His performance this past year has been incredibly promising and shows his willingness to learn and develop. As a result, he will be making his MLB debut on the mound in just a few months.

Across the board, this offseason has been bustling with movement, from major trades to unexpected contracts. Although the addition of Weiss wasn't exactly a groundbreaking move, it was a promising leap for Houston — one that could boost the team for their 2026 campaign. Depth is imperative for any successful franchise, and the Astros need it more than most at this point, alongside keeping a healthy roster.

More Astros News