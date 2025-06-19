Astros Should Promote Top Prospect To Help Struggling Offense
The Houston Astros are on quite the run, emerging as one of the best teams in the American League once again.
With the summer months here, the Astros are once again proving to be one of the best teams in the AL. Currently, only the Detroit Tigers have a better record than Houston, and the two might be destined to meet again in October.
While there is a lot of baseball to be played between now and then, the Astros will be focused in the coming weeks on improving their team.
So far, Houston has a great duo at the top of their rotation with Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. Furthermore, their bullpen has been fantastic and one of the best in the league led by a resurgent campaign from Josh Hader.
While the pitching staff has done very well, the batting order for the team has struggled at time with some key players not living up to expectations. As the trade deadline approaches, finding some help for the lineup is arguably their biggest need.
However, they could also look to their farm system to potentially promote a player who has been performing well and could fill a position of need.
Who Should Houston Promote to the Majors?
The 23-year-old infielder was a former first-round pick of Houston in 2023 and is starting to find his groove in Triple-A this year. So far in 57 games, he has slashed .269/.391/.471 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, and 19 stolen bases.
With the ability to play second base, Matthews would help fill a need at that position with Jose Altuve still getting time in left field.
The young infielder would potentially provide some much-needed offensive help both in the power department and on the base paths. An infielder with plus power and speed is unique to see, and he could provide a nice boost.
With a need to improve the offense, Matthews getting a chance in the Majors seems very logical with his success in a significant sample size in Triple-A.
While the team will likely still look to make upgrades at the trade deadline, the 23-year-old seems like he should be poised for a promotion to the Majors sooner rather than later.
There is still plenty of veteran talent that the Astros hope will turn things around with Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Christian Walker all struggling so far this year. If some of these players get going and Matthews comes up and produces, the lineup will look much better.
