Astros Should Target Key Starting Pitcher in Possible Trade With Pirates
The Houston Astros just simply can not catch a break when it comes to the health of their starting pitch.
Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and J.P. France started the season on the injured list and remain there. They have been joined over the course of the year by Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski.
To make matters worse, just as Lance McCullers Jr. was beginning to look like his old self, he's gone back on the IL with a foot injury.
Despite all of this, the team keeps winning.
More News: Astros Are Right Where Everyone Thought They'd Be Despite Twisty-Turvy Path
Hunter Brown is in the midst of one of the best seasons that's been seen from a starter in years, and Framber Valdez is his usual consistently great self.
Still, if the Astros -- who lead the American League West with a 42-31 record as of June 18 -- are going to seriously contend for a World Series championship, general manager Dana Brown and the front office will need to add more quality starters to the mix.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starter Andrew Heaney Would Be a Perfect Fit
There are a number of enticing starting pitching options available on the trade market, and the Astros simply must land at least one.
Those discussions should probably start with Andrew Heaney, a 34-year-old veteran who is enjoying a late-career resurgence with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
More News: Astros Mounting Injury Woes Should Greatly Concern Team Moving Forward
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand released his top 14 trade deadline candidates, and it comes as no surprise that Heaney was on the list with Houston named as a possible fit.
"Heaney – who is pitching on a one-year, $5.25 million deal – could be a better option," Feinsand wrote in comparing him to fellow Pirate starters Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller, who may not be available. "Heaney is 3-5 despite a 3.33 ERA in 14 starts, and the 34-year-old has pitched in the postseason in two of the past three seasons."
The point about postseason success is a strong one, as Heaney was on the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers before being a key contributor in the pitching formula for the 2023 Texas Rangers.
Heaney, no stranger to the AL West thanks to his two years with the Rangers and his lengthy tenure as a Los Angeles Angel, would slot in nicely as a third or fourth starter for the Astros.
If Arrighetti and McCullers both return to health in good form, Heaney becomes a phenomenal fifth option and an immensely valuable weapon out of the bullpen in a playoff series.
More News: Astros Promote Rapidly Improving Southpaw Pitching Prospect to Triple-A Sugar Land
Heaney's strikeout rate has dipped a bit, but he's done very well to limit hard contact and hits altogether.
He wouldn't necessarily be the highest ceiling option Houston could land, but that's taken care of with Brown and Valdez atop the rotation.
A steady, experienced veteran in support of that top duo could be just what the doctor ordered.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.