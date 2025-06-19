Astros Pitching Staff Has Been Dominating Opponents During Crucial Stretch
The Houston Astros pitching staff has been on a tear recently, leading this team to the second-best record in MLB in the past 15 days -- tied with the Tampa Bay Rays at 9-4.
The Astros sit comfortably on the top of the American League West with a 42-31 overall record.
During this stretch, the pitching staff is leading the entire Majors in strikeouts with 147 -- nine more than the second-place Atlanta Braves and 20 more than the third-place Baltimore Orioles. This is a huge reason why their WHIP of 1.05 is second in the MLB and leads the AL.
More News: Astros Promote Rapidly Improving Southpaw Pitching Prospect to Triple-A Sugar Land
Their 2.56 ERA the past 15 days also leads the American League and is second in the sport behind only the Chicago Cubs.
The entire pitching staff is filled with studs, but one is standing out above the rest; Hunter Brown.
More News: Astros Minor League Infielder Wins Weekly Award After Exceptional Performance
While he hasn't recorded a win during this stretch, he has pitched 12 1/3 innings where he has struck out 21 batters. His walks have gotten a little high with six, but he's held opposing batters to just seven hits during these two starts.
Brown might get the attention with an eye-popping 1.88 ERA on the season, but he's not the only pitcher who has impacted winning for this Houston group.
More News: Astros Are Right Where Everyone Thought They'd Be Despite Twisty-Turvy Path
Evident by the dominant stats over the past 15 days, the Astros have been able to shut down their opponents during this stretch -- and really throughout the entire season -- while the new look offense tries to find their way.
If Houston's pitching staff can keep up this level of play for the majority of the year and during the playoffs, this franchise will once again be the team to beat in October.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.