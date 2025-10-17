Astros Sign Intriguing Flamethrowing Right-Hander to Major League Deal
The offseason has already begun for the Houston Astros after missing the playoffs.
Following owner Jim Crane's decision to keep both general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada for the 2026 campaign, many coaches and members of the organization were either dismissed or didn't have their contracts picked up, which signals some major changes are coming before the start of next year.
Who takes over as the team's hitting coach will be something to monitor, but Brown has not wasted any time trying to upgrade the team's roster this offseason. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have inked right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson to a $1.35 million contract. He later added that the plan is for Houston to use him as a starter.
Pearson spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs in a relief role. He only appeared in 11 games throughout the year because his 9.20 ERA forced the Cubs to put him on the up-and-down roller coaster between their Triple-A affiliate and big league ballclub.
That came following a solid showing in 2024 after they had acquired him ahead of the trade deadline, with Pearson putting up a 2.73 ERA across 19 outings (one start) that made it seem like he was going to be a useful weapon for Chicago.
What Should Astros Fans Know About Nate Pearson?
Astros fans might not be too familiar with Pearson because he isn't a household name in the sport. However, there was a time when many analysts and talent evaluators believed he would become that guy when he was taken 28th overall in the 2017 draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.
The right-hander was immediately considered a top five prospect in the Blue Jays' pipeline starting in 2018. That continued until he was ranked No. 1 in their system in 2020 and 2021. During that time, he was also considered a top 100 guy in the sport, peaking at No. 8 in 2020 before dropping to 10th in 2021.
A lot of that was due to the incredible performances he had in the minors, owning a career ERA of 2.53 across 117 appearances (42 starts) with 300 strikeouts and just 92 walks across 234 2/3 innings pitched. He also held opponents to a .176 batting average and had a 1.01 WHIP.
Unfortunately, things just haven't quite translated to the major league level. He has a 5.17 ERA and ERA+ that's 18 points below the league average across 123 games (six starts). His strikeout stuff and command has plummeted, with only 160 K's and 74 walks in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
While this signing isn't a game changer by any means, for $1.35 million, it's clear the Astros feel like Pearson is worth taking a chance on this winter to see if he can live up to that previous pedigree.