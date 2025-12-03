The Houston Astros are hearing from multiple clubs about outfielder Jesus Sanchez just months after acquiring him at the trade deadline. General manager Dana Brown confirmed Houston is open to moving the 28-year-old as the team looks to address rotation needs.

Teams Show Interest in Sánchez After Disappointing Debut

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Jesus Sanchez (4) looks on after being picked off at first during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Astros have received interest from other clubs in Sanchez. The report, published Sunday, helps explain why Houston tendered him a contract despite widespread expectations he would be non-tendered.

The outfielder is projected to earn $6.5 million through arbitration in his third trip through the process. That salary seemed excessive given his production after joining the Astros from Miami on July 31.

Sanchez managed just a .199/.269/.342 slash line across 160 plate appearances in Houston. The collapse was dramatic considering his .256/.320/.420 line with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 86 games for the Marlins before the trade.

Houston sent right-hander Ryan Gusto, infielder Chase Jaworsky, and outfielder Esmil Valencia to Miami in the deal. The Astros viewed Sanchez as a left-handed bat who could hit in the middle of the lineup while providing defensive versatility.

Brown acknowledged at last month's GM Meetings that he was open to trade inquiries on Sanchez. The poor finish to 2025, combined with escalating salary and Houston's payroll restrictions, made him a logical trade candidate.

Rotation Needs Drive Potential Move

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks on the field with catcher Yainer Diaz (21) before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros are losing Framber Valdez to free agency and need multiple starting pitchers behind ace Hunter Brown. Owner Jim Crane remains hesitant to cross the luxury tax threshold, forcing the front office to explore trades rather than expensive free agent signings.

Houston has already signed Nate Pearson and Ryan Weiss to cheap one-year deals for the back of the rotation. They need at least one reliable arm to slot alongside Cristian Javier in the middle of the staff.

Trading Sanchez would clear his $6.5 million salary while opening roster spots for younger outfielders like Jake Meyers and Cam Smith. The team has one of baseball's weakest farm systems, making MLB roster moves more attractive than dealing prospects.

A trade likely won't bring back a mid-rotation starter. The return could be a back-end starter or simply provide salary relief for other moves. Sanchez still has two years of team control remaining through arbitration.

His elite bat speed metrics and exit velocity suggest upside remains despite the disappointing finish. Whether Houston finds a trade partner willing to take a chance on a rebound will become clear as the winter meetings approach and teams finalize their rosters.